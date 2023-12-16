The Samford Bulldogs (7-3) will aim to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Simmons Bank Arena, airing at 1:30 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network +

Samford vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 60.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 66.7 the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
  • Samford has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.
  • Arkansas is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 60.6 points.
  • The 75.7 points per game the Razorbacks average are 19.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.5).
  • Arkansas is 8-3 when scoring more than 56.5 points.
  • Samford has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.
  • This season the Razorbacks are shooting 38.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs' 39.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Razorbacks have given up.

Samford Leaders

  • Emily Bowman: 7.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 41.2 FG%
  • Carly Heidger: 9 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)
  • Lexie Pritchard: 8.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%
  • Sadie Stetson: 8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46)

Samford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Jacksonville State W 65-51 Pete Hanna Center
12/10/2023 @ Alabama L 69-39 Foster Auditorium
12/13/2023 LaGrange W 76-50 Pete Hanna Center
12/16/2023 Arkansas - Simmons Bank Arena
12/19/2023 North Alabama - Pete Hanna Center
12/29/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

