The Samford Bulldogs (7-3) will aim to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Simmons Bank Arena, airing at 1:30 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

Samford vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 60.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 66.7 the Razorbacks allow to opponents.

Samford has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Arkansas is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 60.6 points.

The 75.7 points per game the Razorbacks average are 19.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.5).

Arkansas is 8-3 when scoring more than 56.5 points.

Samford has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.

This season the Razorbacks are shooting 38.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs' 39.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Razorbacks have given up.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 7.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 41.2 FG%

Carly Heidger: 9 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)

Lexie Pritchard: 8.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%

Sadie Stetson: 8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46)

Samford Schedule