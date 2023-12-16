Samford vs. Belmont: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The Samford Bulldogs (8-2) take an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Belmont Bruins (8-3), who have won six straight. The Bruins are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 167.5.
Samford vs. Belmont Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Pete Hanna Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Samford
|-3.5
|167.5
Samford Betting Records & Stats
- Samford's games have gone over 167.5 points twice this season (in eight outings).
- The average total in Samford's outings this year is 166.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bulldogs' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.
- Samford has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- The Bulldogs are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from Samford, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
Samford vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 167.5
|% of Games Over 167.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Samford
|2
|25%
|90.8
|171.4
|75.6
|153.8
|151.5
|Belmont
|3
|33.3%
|80.6
|171.4
|78.2
|153.8
|155.7
Additional Samford Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs average 90.8 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 78.2 the Bruins allow.
- When Samford totals more than 78.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
Samford vs. Belmont Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Samford
|3-5-0
|3-3
|5-3-0
|Belmont
|4-5-0
|1-2
|4-5-0
Samford vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Samford
|Belmont
|13-3
|Home Record
|12-2
|8-7
|Away Record
|7-7
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|81.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.2
|75.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
