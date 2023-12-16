2024 NCAA Bracketology: Troy March Madness Resume | December 18
For bracketology analysis around Troy and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.
How Troy ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|341
Troy's best win
Troy notched its signature win of the season on December 1, when it took down the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars, who rank No. 224 in the RPI rankings, 83-60. Aamer Muhammad was the top scorer in the signature win over SIU-Edwardsville, dropping 21 points with three rebounds and zero assists.
Troy's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-3
- The Trojans have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Troy gets the 273rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- Of the Trojans' 20 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.
- Troy's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Troy's next game
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Troy Trojans
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Favorite: Ole Miss Rebels -12.5
- Total: 146.5 points
