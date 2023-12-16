Can we count on UAB to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UAB ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 229

UAB's best wins

UAB's best win this season came on November 25 in a 92-86 victory over the Furman Paladins. Eric Gaines led the charge versus Furman, putting up 20 points. Next on the team was Alejandro with 14 points.

Next best wins

66-63 over Maryland (No. 228/RPI) on November 12

58-57 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 272/RPI) on November 21

80-77 at home over Alcorn State (No. 315/RPI) on November 16

93-82 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 334/RPI) on December 13

UAB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Blazers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

The Blazers have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UAB has drawn the 247th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

In terms of the Blazers' upcoming schedule, they have six games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams above .500.

Of UAB's 20 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UAB's next game

Matchup: UAB Blazers vs. Drake Bulldogs

UAB Blazers vs. Drake Bulldogs Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

