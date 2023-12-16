How to Watch UCLA vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCLA Bruins (5-3) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UCLA vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UCLA Stats Insights
- This season, the Bruins have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.
- In games UCLA shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Bruins are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 95th.
- The 69.1 points per game the Bruins score are only 1.8 more points than the Buckeyes allow (67.3).
- UCLA is 4-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes are shooting 47% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 36.5% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
- Ohio State is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 189th.
- The Buckeyes' 80.8 points per game are 22 more points than the 58.8 the Bruins allow.
- Ohio State has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UCLA fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 77.8 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Bruins surrendered 57.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 61.4.
- In home games, UCLA drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.7). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (37.1%).
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.
- The Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.
- At home, Ohio State knocked down 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than away (36.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 69-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 66-65
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/19/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Minnesota
|W 84-74
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 84-64
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.