Sunday's contest between the Auburn Tigers (7-2) and USC Trojans (5-4) matching up at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 79-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Auburn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Auburn, Alabama

Venue: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 79, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-8.3)

Auburn (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Auburn has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to USC, who is 3-3-0 ATS. The Tigers are 2-5-0 and the Trojans are 5-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (46th in college basketball) and give up 66.2 per contest (70th in college basketball).

Auburn grabs 40.4 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 33.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.8 boards per game.

Auburn hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (226th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make at a 29.0% rate.

The Tigers average 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (48th in college basketball), and allow 82.7 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball).

Auburn has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (53rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (181st in college basketball).

