The Auburn Tigers (7-2) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.
  • In games Auburn shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.
  • The Tigers put up 9.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Trojans give up (72.7).
  • When Auburn puts up more than 72.7 points, it is 7-1.

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans are shooting 45.9% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 38.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, USC has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.7% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.
  • The Trojans put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 66.2 the Tigers give up.
  • When USC gives up fewer than 82.3 points, it is 5-2.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, ceding 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Auburn performed worse when playing at home last year, averaging 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage away from home.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • USC scored more points at home (76.2 per game) than on the road (68.2) last season.
  • At home, the Trojans gave up 66.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 66.2.
  • At home, USC drained 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (5.1). USC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than away (29.8%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga L 89-76 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/2023 Long Beach State L 84-79 Galen Center
12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/19/2023 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/28/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

