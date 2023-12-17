How to Watch Auburn vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (7-2) welcome in the USC Trojans (5-4) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Auburn vs. USC Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Auburn Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
- In games Auburn shoots better than 41.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.
- The Tigers record 82.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.7 the Trojans allow.
- Auburn is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.7 points.
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, USC has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 126th.
- The Trojans score an average of 78.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 66.2 the Tigers give up.
- USC is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Auburn posted 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did away from home (70.9).
- When playing at home, the Tigers allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than on the road (70.9).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Auburn performed worse at home last season, draining 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage away from home.
USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- USC put up more points at home (76.2 per game) than away (68.2) last season.
- At home, the Trojans gave up 66.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than they allowed on the road (66.2).
- Beyond the arc, USC knocked down fewer triples on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (35.5%) too.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 69-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|W 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Neville Arena
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 106-78
|Galen Center
|12/2/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 89-76
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/10/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 84-79
|Galen Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Alabama State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/28/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
