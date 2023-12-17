The Auburn Tigers (7-2) welcome in the USC Trojans (5-4) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.

In games Auburn shoots better than 41.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.

The Tigers record 82.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.7 the Trojans allow.

Auburn is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.7 points.

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, USC has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 126th.

The Trojans score an average of 78.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 66.2 the Tigers give up.

USC is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Auburn posted 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did away from home (70.9).

When playing at home, the Tigers allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than on the road (70.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Auburn performed worse at home last season, draining 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage away from home.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

USC put up more points at home (76.2 per game) than away (68.2) last season.

At home, the Trojans gave up 66.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than they allowed on the road (66.2).

Beyond the arc, USC knocked down fewer triples on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (35.5%) too.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center 12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena 12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center 12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena 12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena 12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule