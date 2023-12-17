The Auburn Tigers (7-2) look to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Auburn has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 50th.

The 82.3 points per game the Tigers average are 9.6 more points than the Trojans allow (72.7).

When Auburn puts up more than 72.7 points, it is 7-1.

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

USC has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.7% from the field.

The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.

The Trojans average 12.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Tigers give up (66.2).

USC has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn posted 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged away from home (70.9).

The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Auburn performed worse when playing at home last year, draining 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage when playing on the road.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, USC averaged eight more points per game at home (76.2) than away (68.2).

The Trojans conceded 66.8 points per game at home last season, and 66.2 on the road.

USC sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (29.8%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center 12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena 12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center 12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena 12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena 12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule