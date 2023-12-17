The Auburn Tigers (7-2) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.

Auburn has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 50th.

The Tigers score 9.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Trojans give up (72.7).

When Auburn scores more than 72.7 points, it is 7-1.

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

USC is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.

The Trojans' 78.9 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 66.2 the Tigers give up.

USC has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn scored 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged in away games (70.9).

The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.9 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Auburn fared worse in home games last season, sinking 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage away from home.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

USC averaged 76.2 points per game at home last season, and 68.2 away.

The Trojans allowed more points at home (66.8 per game) than away (66.2) last season.

At home, USC made 7.1 treys per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (5.1). USC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than away (29.8%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center 12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena 12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center 12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena 12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena 12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule