The Auburn Tigers (7-2) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.

In games Auburn shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 50th.

The 82.3 points per game the Tigers put up are 9.6 more points than the Trojans allow (72.7).

Auburn has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn put up 75.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.

The Tigers gave up 64.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 on the road.

At home, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.5) than on the road (6.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to in away games (31.6%).

