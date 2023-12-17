The Auburn Tigers (5-2) play the USC Trojans (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Auburn vs. USC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Auburn Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Johni Broome: 18.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jaylin Williams: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Chad Baker: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aden Holloway: 10.6 PTS, 0.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Denver Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

USC Players to Watch

  • Broome: 18.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Williams: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Baker: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Holloway: 10.6 PTS, 0.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. USC Stat Comparison

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG USC AVG USC Rank
107th 78.6 Points Scored 78.9 100th
66th 65.4 Points Allowed 71.3 188th
24th 38.4 Rebounds 32.9 194th
14th 13.1 Off. Rebounds 9.0 187th
228th 6.9 3pt Made 8.3 106th
12th 18.3 Assists 14.5 115th
171st 11.7 Turnovers 12.8 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.