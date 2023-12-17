Auburn vs. USC: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 17
The Auburn Tigers (7-2) host the USC Trojans (5-4) after winning four straight home games. The Tigers are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 151.5.
Auburn vs. USC Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Auburn
|-8.5
|151.5
Auburn Betting Records & Stats
- Auburn's games have gone over 151.5 points two times this season (in seven outings).
- Auburn's outings this year have an average total of 148.6, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Tigers are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Auburn has been favored five times and won three of those games.
- The Tigers have entered three games this season favored by -400 or more, and won each of those games.
- Auburn has a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Auburn vs. USC Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Auburn
|2
|28.6%
|82.3
|161.2
|66.2
|138.9
|148.4
|USC
|2
|33.3%
|78.9
|161.2
|72.7
|138.9
|149
Additional Auburn Insights & Trends
- The 82.3 points per game the Tigers average are 9.6 more points than the Trojans allow (72.7).
- Auburn is 3-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 72.7 points.
Auburn vs. USC Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Auburn
|3-4-0
|3-2
|2-5-0
|USC
|3-3-0
|0-0
|5-1-0
Auburn vs. USC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Auburn
|USC
|14-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|4-8
|Away Record
|5-5
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.2
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.2
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
