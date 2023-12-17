Will Bijan Robinson Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 15?
When Bijan Robinson hits the gridiron for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 15 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)
- Robinson's team-high 790 rushing yards (60.8 per game) have come on 169 carries, with four touchdowns.
- Robinson has also made an impact in the passing game, grabbing 40 passes for 320 yards (24.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Robinson has scored a rushing TD in four games (of 13 games played).
- He has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
Bijan Robinson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|10
|56
|0
|6
|27
|1
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|124
|0
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|10
|33
|0
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|14
|105
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|14
|46
|0
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|13
|37
|0
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|11
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|11
|51
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|22
|95
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|16
|91
|1
|3
|32
|1
|Week 13
|@Jets
|18
|53
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|10
|34
|1
|5
|54
|0
