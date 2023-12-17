Falcons vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) visit a struggling Carolina Panthers (1-12) team on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers have lost six straight games.
Falcons and Panthers recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Falcons vs. Panthers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Falcons
|3
|33.5
|-165
|+140
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats
Atlanta Falcons
- Atlanta has an average total of 40.4 in their outings this year, 6.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Falcons have covered the spread four times this season (4-9-0).
- The Falcons are 4-5 as moneyline favorites (winning 44.4% of those games).
- Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score over 33.5 points.
- The average total for Carolina games this season has been 41.6, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Panthers have covered the spread three times this year (3-9-1).
- This season, the Panthers have won one out of the 13 games, or 7.7%, in which they've been the underdog.
- Carolina is 1-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
Falcons vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Falcons
|19.3
|25
|20.7
|11
|40.4
|9
|13
|Panthers
|15.2
|30
|26.2
|30
|41.6
|10
|13
Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends
Falcons
- Over its last three contests, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In Atlanta's past three games, it has hit the over once.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons are scoring 22.3 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 3.9 more points per game than their overall season average (19.3 points per game). Their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (16.8) compared to their overall season average (20.7).
- The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-18 total points, -1.4 per game), as do the Panthers (-144 total points, -11 per game).
Panthers
- Carolina has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.
- The Panthers have gone over the total once in their past three games.
- The Panthers are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (12.8 per game) than overall (15.2), but also conceding fewer points (23.3) than overall (26.2).
- The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-18 total points, -1.4 per game), as do the Panthers (-144 total points, -11 per game).
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.4
|41
|39.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.6
|21.9
|21.3
|ATS Record
|4-9-0
|2-5-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-8-0
|3-4-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-5
|3-3
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-0
|1-2
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|43.4
|40.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.6
|24
|23.4
|ATS Record
|3-9-1
|1-3-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-9-0
|0-5-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-12
|1-4
|0-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.