The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

Kristol Ayson: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Keiara Griffin: 6.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Elsie Harris: 6.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Makaila Cange: 13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Deaja Richardson: 18.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

18.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Alancia Ramsey: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dalanna Carter: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

