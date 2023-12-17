Atlanta Falcons receiver Jonnu Smith has a difficult matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are conceding the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 175.4 per game.

Smith has 41 grabs for 460 yards and two TDs this year. He has been targeted 55 times.

Smith vs. the Panthers

Smith vs the Panthers (since 2021): 2 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Smith will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this week. The Panthers allow 175.4 passing yards per contest.

The Panthers' defense ranks 11th in the NFL by conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Falcons Player Previews

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of 12 games this season.

Smith has been targeted on 55 of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (13.4% target share).

He is averaging 8.4 yards per target (40th in league play), picking up 460 yards on 55 passes thrown his way.

Smith has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (8.3% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Smith (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 16.3% of the time in the red zone (43 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

