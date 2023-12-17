Khadarel Hodge will be up against the third-best passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons play the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hodge has 12 grabs for 217 yards this year. He has been targeted 18 times, and is averaging 21.7 yards per contest.

Hodge vs. the Panthers

Hodge vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

Hodge will square off against the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this week. The Panthers concede 175.4 passing yards per game.

The Panthers have the No. 11 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.2 per game).

Falcons Player Previews

Khadarel Hodge Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-115)

Hodge Receiving Insights

Hodge has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Hodge has been targeted on 18 of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (4.4% target share).

He averages 12.1 yards per target this season (217 yards on 18 targets).

Hodge, in nine games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Hodge's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

