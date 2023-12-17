Kyle Pitts has a difficult matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers give up 175.4 passing yards per game, third-best in the league.

Pitts has 44 receptions for 549 yards and two TDs this year. He's been targeted 74 times, resulting in 42.2 yards per game.

Pitts vs. the Panthers

Pitts vs the Panthers (since 2021): 5 GP / 45.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 45.2 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The pass defense of the Panthers is allowing 175.4 yards per game this year, which ranks third in the NFL.

The Panthers have the No. 11 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.2 per game).

Falcons Player Previews

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Pitts Receiving Insights

In nine of 13 games this season, Pitts has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Pitts has received 18.0% of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (74 targets).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (75th in NFL play), averaging 549 yards on 74 passes thrown his way.

In two of 13 games this year, Pitts has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 8.3% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Pitts has been targeted five times in the red zone (11.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts).

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

