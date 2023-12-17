Should you wager on Mack Hollins hitting paydirt in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Hollins has posted 251 yards receiving on 18 catches this campaign, averaging 27.9 yards per game.

Hollins, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Mack Hollins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 4 3 41 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Vikings 3 3 36 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 1 1 4 0

