Troy vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) versus the Troy Trojans (1-6) at James H. Hilton Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-64 in favor of Iowa State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.
The Trojans head into this game on the heels of a 71-59 victory against UT Martin on Saturday.
Troy vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
Troy vs. Iowa State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 82, Troy 64
Troy Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans captured their signature win of the season on December 9, when they beat the UT Martin Skyhawks, who rank No. 250 in our computer rankings, 71-59.
- Troy has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.
Troy Leaders
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.7 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Shaulana Wagner: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%
- Nia Daniel: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Zay Dyer: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%
Troy Performance Insights
- The Trojans put up 71.7 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 81.1 per contest (346th in college basketball). They have a -66 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.4 points per game.
