The Troy Trojans (1-6) travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans average 7.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Cyclones give up to opponents (64.1).
  • When it scores more than 64.1 points, Troy is 1-5.
  • Iowa State's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.
  • The Cyclones put up 6.4 fewer points per game (74.7) than the Trojans give up (81.1).
  • Iowa State is 4-0 when scoring more than 81.1 points.
  • Troy is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.
  • This year the Cyclones are shooting 46.6% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Trojans concede.

Troy Leaders

  • Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.7 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Shaulana Wagner: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%
  • Nia Daniel: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Zay Dyer: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Memphis L 100-88 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Georgia L 86-70 Stegeman Coliseum
12/9/2023 UT Martin W 71-59 Trojan Arena
12/17/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/20/2023 SFA - F&M Bank Arena
12/21/2023 New Mexico State - F&M Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.