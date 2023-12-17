Tyler Allgeier will be up against the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 152 carries, Allgeier has amassed 532 yards (40.9 ypg) with three rushing scores. Also, Allgeier helps out in the air attack with 83 receiving yards on 12 catches (6.4 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Allgeier and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Allgeier vs. the Panthers

Allgeier vs the Panthers (since 2021): 3 GP / 44.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 44.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Panthers have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

16 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Carolina this year.

Five opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Panthers this season.

The Panthers yield 123 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Panthers have put up 21 touchdowns on the ground (1.6 per game). The Panthers' defense is 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Watch Falcons vs Panthers on Fubo!

Falcons Player Previews

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 32.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Allgeier with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in six of his 13 opportunities this season (46.2%).

The Falcons have passed 49.9% of the time and run 50.1% this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 412 rushes this season. He's handled 152 of those carries (36.9%).

Allgeier has scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has three total touchdowns this season (12.5% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

He has 30 carries in the red zone (46.2% of his team's 65 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -9 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.