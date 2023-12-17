Van Jefferson will be up against the third-best passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Jefferson has 14 receptions (31 targets) for 164 yards, averaging 16.4 yards per game so far this season.

Jefferson vs. the Panthers

Jefferson vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Panthers is conceding 175.4 yards per game this year, which ranks third in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have surrendered 16 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 11th in the league.

Falcons Player Previews

Van Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-110)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this season, Jefferson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

He has been targeted 31 times this season, averaging 5.3 yards per target.

Having played 10 games this year, Jefferson has not had a TD reception.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

