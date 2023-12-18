Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Autauga County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billingsley School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
