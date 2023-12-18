Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barbour County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Barbour County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Booker T. Washington High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
