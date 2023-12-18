Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Blount County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Appalachian High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Pleasant Christian School at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J B Pennington High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.