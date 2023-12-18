Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Calhoun County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oxford High School at Shiloh High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saks High School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Pleasant Christian School at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.