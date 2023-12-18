Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Coffee County, Alabama today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion Chapel High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Ariton, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Kinston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
