The Detroit Pistons (2-24) travel to face the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) after dropping 11 road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Pistons matchup.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-10.5) 242.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hawks (-10.5) 244 -550 +410 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Hawks have a -6 scoring differential, putting up 122.4 points per game (fourth in the league) and giving up 122.7 (28th in the NBA).

The Pistons' -315 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.3 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 120.4 per contest (25th in league).

The teams average 230.7 points per game combined, 11.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 243.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Atlanta has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Detroit has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 32.5 -120 28.0 Dejounte Murray 21.5 -125 20.0 Clint Capela 14.5 +105 11.5

Hawks and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +12500 +5000 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

