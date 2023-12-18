Monday's contest between the Tarleton State Texans (8-2) and Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) squaring off at Wisdom Gym has a projected final score of 70-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tarleton State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 70, Jacksonville State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tarleton State (-8.4)

Tarleton State (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 132.2

Tarleton State has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Jacksonville State, who is 4-6-0 ATS. The Texans have a 4-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Gamecocks have a record of 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game (posting 66.7 points per game, 324th in college basketball, and conceding 62.7 per outing, 23rd in college basketball) and have a +44 scoring differential.

Jacksonville State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It grabs 36.2 rebounds per game (198th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.5.

Jacksonville State makes 5.3 three-pointers per game (335th in college basketball) at a 30.2% rate (296th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 its opponents make, shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc.

Jacksonville State forces 13.2 turnovers per game (101st in college basketball) while committing 12.8 (258th in college basketball).

