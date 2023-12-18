The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) are underdogs (+4.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Tarleton State Texans (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 126.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Wisdom Gym

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tarleton State -4.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gamecocks Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State has played six games this season that ended with a point total above 126.5 points.

Jacksonville State has a 129.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, three more points than this game's point total.

Jacksonville State's ATS record is 4-6-0 this year.

Tarleton State has covered the spread more often than Jacksonville State this season, sporting an ATS record of 4-3-0, as opposed to the 4-6-0 mark of Jacksonville State.

Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tarleton State 5 71.4% 73.5 140.2 62.6 125.3 136.1 Jacksonville State 6 60% 66.7 140.2 62.7 125.3 135.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks' 66.7 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 62.6 the Texans give up.

Jacksonville State is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tarleton State 4-3-0 1-1 4-3-0 Jacksonville State 4-6-0 1-1 2-8-0

Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Home/Away Splits

Tarleton State Jacksonville State 4-0 Home Record 2-3 2-2 Away Record 1-4 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 86.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.8 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.