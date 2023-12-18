Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Victory Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Pell City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.