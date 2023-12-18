Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you live in Madison County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: New Hope, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: New Market, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Hazel Green, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mae Jemison High School at Grissom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
