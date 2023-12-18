Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Marion County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Hamilton, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tremont High School at Brilliant High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Brilliant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lynn High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
