Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mobile County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Helena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chickasaw High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
