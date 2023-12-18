Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you reside in Montgomery County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billingsley School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Southside-Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Selma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.