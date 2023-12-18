Saddiq Bey will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Detroit Pistons.

In his last game, a 127-119 loss versus the Cavaliers, Bey totaled five points, six rebounds and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Bey, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.6 13.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 7.0 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 20.1 21.6 PR -- 18.8 20.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Bey's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.9 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Pistons allow 120.4 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have allowed 25.5 per game, 11th in the NBA.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 27 19 4 2 2 1 2

