Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Talladega County, Alabama today? We've got the information.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Appalachian High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
