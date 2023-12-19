Tuesday's contest between the USC Trojans (5-5) and Alabama State Hornets (4-5) matching up at Dunn-Oliver Acadome has a projected final score of 82-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of USC, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no set line.

Alabama State vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Dunn-Oliver Acadome

Alabama State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 82, Alabama State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama State vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: USC (-12.0)

USC (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Alabama State's record against the spread this season is 6-1-0, and USC's is 3-4-0. The Hornets have gone over the point total in four games, while Trojans games have gone over six times.

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets average 74.8 points per game (184th in college basketball) while allowing 75.1 per contest (283rd in college basketball). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

Alabama State wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 42.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 21st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 40.2 per outing.

Alabama State hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (122nd in college basketball) at a 33.2% rate (200th in college basketball), compared to the 9.1 its opponents make while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

The Hornets rank 290th in college basketball with 88.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 169th in college basketball defensively with 89.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Alabama State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.8 per game (90th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (103rd in college basketball).

