Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If you reside in Baldwin County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Daphne, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pace High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
