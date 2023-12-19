The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Cullman County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenforest Christian Academy at Cullman High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19

4:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at Holly Pond High School