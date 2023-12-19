Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in DeKalb County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Collinsville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 19
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hokes Bluff High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenforest Christian Academy at Cullman High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asbury High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.