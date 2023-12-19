Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Limestone County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterloo High School at Athens Bible School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.