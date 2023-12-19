If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Marengo County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greene County High School at Linden High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Linden, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

