Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Mobile County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mobile Christian School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Citronelle High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
