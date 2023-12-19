Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Montgomery County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Macon East Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Percy Julian High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
