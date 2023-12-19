Tuesday's contest that pits the Samford Bulldogs (7-4) against the North Alabama Lions (3-7) at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 70-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Samford, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Lions enter this matchup after an 82-78 loss to Arkansas State on Thursday.

North Alabama vs. Samford Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

North Alabama vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 70, North Alabama 60

Other ASUN Predictions

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Lions captured their best win of the season on November 21, when they took down the UT Martin Skyhawks, who rank No. 250 in our computer rankings, 70-63.

North Alabama has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

North Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 250) on November 21

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.9 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.9 FG% Alexis Callins: 17.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (30-for-82)

17.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (30-for-82) Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 40.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

4.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 40.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Rhema Pegues: 7.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 72.9 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and allowing 72.6 (313th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Lions are averaging 1.8 more points per game at home (73.8) than away (72.0).

At home, North Alabama allows 65.6 points per game. Away, it allows 79.6.

