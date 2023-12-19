The North Alabama Lions (3-7) will try to break a five-game road losing streak at the Samford Bulldogs (7-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
North Alabama vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions' 72.9 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 57.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • North Alabama is 3-5 when it scores more than 57.5 points.
  • Samford is 7-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The Bulldogs score 60 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Lions allow.
  • When Samford scores more than 72.6 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Bulldogs are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (45.7%).
  • The Lions make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Alabama Leaders

  • Alyssa Clutter: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.9 FG%
  • Alexis Callins: 17.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (30-for-82)
  • Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 40 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
  • Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Rhema Pegues: 7.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

North Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Fisk W 95-60 Flowers Hall
12/9/2023 @ Chattanooga L 68-65 McKenzie Arena
12/14/2023 @ Arkansas State L 82-78 First National Bank Arena
12/19/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/21/2023 Tennessee Tech - Flowers Hall
12/31/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

