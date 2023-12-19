Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pickens County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Pickens County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pickens County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hale County High School at Aliceville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Aliceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.